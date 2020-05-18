Two cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

18 May 2020 23:12 IST

COVID-19 cases rise to four

With two more quarantined persons who came from abroad testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has gone up to four.

A 39-year-old man who came from Qatar on May 12 and a 65-year-old man from Dubai are the new patients. Both of them have been admitted to the isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital. The other two patients are undergoing treatment at the General Hospital that has been designated as a COVID hospital.

The administration has identified as many as 250 corona care centres and first-line treatment centres in different parts of the district to quarantine and treat the large number of NoRKs reaching the district in the next few weeks. Seventy-one care centres have already started functioning and 507 persons have been quarantined in them as on Monday.

2,454 quarantined

A total of 2,454 people, 2,164 of them who came from different parts of the country and 279 others who came from abroad, have been quarantined both at homes and at corona care centres as on Monday.

The district that had become the epicentre of the viral disease on March 7 had successfully treated 17 patients in the first spell. The treatment protocol pursued by the health-care team has succeeded in keeping the district free of any new COVID-19 case for one month from April 12, till May 12.