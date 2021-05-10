Two arrested in connection with theft of 29 laptops

KANNUR

10 May 2021 23:41 IST

The laptops costing about ₹8 lakhs were stolen from the school lab of Irrity Higher Secondary School by breaking open the locks on Friday.

Police arrested two burglars, who were involved in the theft of 29 laptops from the Irrity Higher Secondary School, on Monday.

31-year-old T Deepu, a resident of Marad in Kozhikode, and 54-year-old K S Manoj, a resident of Table Gate in Thalassery, were arrested by a police team from Irrity. The laptops costing about ₹8 lakhs were stolen from the school lab by breaking open the locks on Friday.

The police recovered all the stolen laptops from an institution in Chakkarakal. The first accused Deepu is an accused in the theft of two laptops and other accessories from the Irrity Higher School last year, police said.

Both are accused in several theft cases and were released from the jail recently. The police later produced them before the Mattanur court.