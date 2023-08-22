Tusker Padayappa disrupts traffic in Chatta Munnar

August 22, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

A wild tusker, locally known as Padayappa, disrupted traffic on the Munnar-Udumalpet Highway on Tuesday morning after camping near the Chatta-Munnar check post on the stretch for around an hour since 6 a.m.

On noticing the tusker, the vehicles parked on the sides of the road. The tusker then tried to move towards the vehicles following which the Forest department officials and local natives chased the animal from the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local natives said that for the past month, Padayappa has been camping on the Munnar-Marayoor stretch. On Monday night, the tusker camped near the layams (cluster homes) of the Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) at Chatta-Munnar and tried to raid homes and pluck jack fruit from the premises.

In the second week of July, tusker Padayappa attacked cluster homes at Pampanmala, near Marayur. It tried to raid the homes for food, destroyed the door of a house owned by Rajendran, and ate a sackful of rice. Later, local people chased the tusker back into the forest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.