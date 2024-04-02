ADVERTISEMENT

TTE pushed to death from running train by migrant worker

April 02, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) died after he was pushed from a running train by a passenger in Thrissur on Tuesday night.

K. Vinod, the TTE, was pushed from the Ernakulam-Patna train by Rajanikanth, a differently abled migrant worker from Odisha.

The untoward incident happened at Velappaya, between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery railway stations.

It is reported that there were many migrant workers travelling in the train. Mr. Vinod was checking tickets. Rajanikanth, who allegedly didn’t have a ticket, had an argument with the TTE, who asked him to get down in the next station. He reportedly pushed Mr. Vinod from the running train during the dispute.

Other passengers alerted the police. Rajanikanth has been taken into custody by the Palakkad Railway Police. He will be handed over to the Thrissur police.

The body of the TTE will be shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

