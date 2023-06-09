Trio sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of woman at Amboori

June 09, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Friday sentenced three youths, including a former soldier, to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life and imposed fines of ₹3 lakh each for the murder of a 30-year-old woman at Amboori in 2019.

Judge K. Vishnu delivered the verdict against Akhil R. Nair, 24, of Thattamukku at Amboori, his brother Rahul R. Nair, 27, and their friend Adarsh Nair, 23, of Amboori. They were found guilty of murdering Rakhimol, 30, of Poovar and burying her body behind a house newly constructed by Akhil on June 21, 2019.

The trio were found to have committed offences under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While the defaults of the fines would lead to additional imprisonment for six months, the sentences shall run concurrently. The fine amount will be paid to Rakhimol’s parents.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor P.P. Geetha and public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, Akhil, who was employed as a driver in the Indian Army, was involved in an affair with Rakhimol who used to work with a broadband provider company in Ernakulam, and had promised to marry her. However, his betrothal with another woman, hailing from Anthiyoorkonam, incensed Rakhimol who allegedly threatened Akhil to foil his wedding plans.

The turn of events prompted Akhil to hatch a conspiracy to murder Rakhimol with the co-accused persons. Prior to the murder, he lured the victim from the Neyyattinkara bus station while she was returning to Ernakulam after a brief visit to her home. Convincing her to accompany him in his car on the pretext of showing her his new house at Amboori, the two others joined them on the way.

While Rahul drove the vehicle, Akhil strangled the woman with her seat belt. Later, they buried the body in a pit the gang had dug earlier behind the new house. The crime unravelled after Rakhimol’s father lodged a complaint with the police on realising that she had gone missing.

The prosecution examined 94 witnesses and presented 92 material objects and 178 documents. The case had been investigated by the then Poovar Circle Inspector B. Rajeev under the supervision of the then Neyyattinkara DySP S. Anil Kumar.

