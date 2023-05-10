ADVERTISEMENT

Trimming of lawn has been made easy 

May 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Thrissur

Students of Vidya Engineering College develop grass cutting robot  

The Hindu Bureau

Sudents Mechanical Engineering students of Vidya Engineering College, Thalakkottukara, with the Track Mower Robot. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Trimming and designing your lawn can be easy now. The Mechanical Engineering students of Vidya Engineering College, Thalakkottukara, have developed a ‘Track Mower Robot’ to cut grass off your lawn according to your preferences.

The robot can be controlled using a smartphone from anywhere easily. The height to which grass cutting should be done can be adjusted as well with the help of camera installed in the robot.

The robot claims to work for almost 3 to 4 hours, continuously. There is a track module system in the robot, which enables it to enter any terrain effortlessly. There is a warning system in order to avoid any possible accidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There are two modes of connection in the robot, Wi-Fi, for the short distance such as 100m and cloud for longer distance. The design of the robot is inspired from the animation character ‘Wall - E’.

As it is hard to work under the extreme hot climate for hours to cut grass, the necessity of the track mower robot is significant. By this Track Mower Robot, grass cutting can now be done while being in the comfort of a home or anywhere, say students who developed it.

The robot has been developed by Sharon Varghese; Susruth K.S.; Rosemol V.S.; and Justin Jose; under the guidance of Vishnu Shaji and Dr. Rakesh Hari.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US