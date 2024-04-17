Trial run of State’s first double-decker train held

April 17, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The trial run of the double-decker coaches of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express train was held between Coimbatore and Palakkad via Pollachi on Wednesday. Railways held the trial run of Kerala’s maiden double-decker train on the Pollachi-Palakkad route ahead of the scheduled launch of the Bengaluru-Coimbatore Uday Double-Decker Superfast Train.

The service is expected to address the shortage of trains on the electrified route, while providing another Bengaluru service from the State. The trial run began at 8 a.m. from Coimbatore, arrived at Palakkad Junction at 11.05 a.m. and at Palakkad Town Railway Station at 11.25 a.m.

In the return direction, the train arrived at Palakkad Junction at 11.50 a.m., left for Coimbatore by 12 p.m., and arrived at Coimbatore at 2.30 p.m. There were four coaches, including two double-decker AC coaches. Railways are yet to finalise the train timings. The trial run was conducted jointly by the Salem and Palakkad divisions.

