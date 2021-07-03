Trial in Uthra case nearing completion

KOLLAM

03 July 2021 23:21 IST

Scientific evidence produced to prove ‘conspiracy’ in snakebite death

The trial in the case pertaining to the death of Uthra, a 25-year-old woman, of snakebite, has entered the final stage with the prosecution producing scientific evidence and expert committee findings to prove the ‘conspiracy’ angle.

Kollam Crime Branch (Rural Police) had filed the chargesheet in the case, booking Uthra’s husband Sooraj under various sections of IPC for murder, attempt to murder, and destruction of evidence. Since the crime had no witnesses, the prosecution went for scientific evidence to establish that the bite was induced and not natural.

Improbability of the cobra entering the room, crepuscular behaviour of the reptile, and the difference in fang width were presented as evidence. Fang width will be different for natural bites and those induced by pressing the cobra on head. The prosecution also argued that consecutive bites on the same place are not possible in snakebite cases.

To substantiate that the snakebite was unnatural and homicidal, it was also pointed out that cobras were usually not seen on the premises and no snakebite cases were reported from the area in the past 15 years. Special prosecutor G. Mohanraj had examined herpetologist Maveesh Kumar, Forest Department official Muhammed Anwar, Dr. Kishore Kumar from Animal Husbandry Department, and forensic expert Dr. Sasikala.

Confession

Uthra’s body was found on May 7, 2020 at her home in Anchal. She had died of snakebite and her husband later confessed that he used a viper and cobra to kill her.

He said that both the snakes were procured from a handler and Uthra had survived his first attempt on March 2. An autopsy of the snake had confirmed that the DNA of the same reptile was found in the bottle in which Sooraj had kept the cobra.