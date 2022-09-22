TRCMPU unveils Budget of ₹1,248 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trivandrum Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) unanimously adopted a Budget of ₹1,248 crore for the financial year 2022-23 at its annual general body meeting here on Thursday.

Besides, TRCMPU has set a target of ₹1,203 crore as its turnover in the current financial year, which is 10% more than the last year. The cooperative has set a target of ₹4 crore as its net profit for this financial year as against ₹2.5 crore achieved last year.

Addressing the meeting, TRCMPU Administrative Committee Convenor N. Bhasurangan said TRCMPU would draw up plans to export Milma’s products from its Pathanamthitta dairy.



Mr. Bhasurangan also announced a slew of new measures, including more mobile veterinary units for cattle care in the four southern districts and the launch of seven new products.

The meeting congratulated the administrative committee on achieving a record sale of 13 lakh litre milk during the Onam season, besides obtaining a record net sale of ₹110 crore.

TRCMPU Administrative Committee Members K.R. Mohanan Pillai and V.S. Padmakumar also addressed the gathering.

TRCMPU Managing Director D.S. Konda, presented the Budget, the accounts and the report. As many as 800 cooperative society representatives took part in the meeting.