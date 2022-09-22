TRCMPU unveils Budget of ₹1,248 crore

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 22, 2022 23:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trivandrum Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) unanimously adopted a Budget of ₹1,248 crore for the financial year 2022-23 at its annual general body meeting here on Thursday.

Besides, TRCMPU has set a target of ₹1,203 crore as its turnover in the current financial year, which is 10% more than the last year. The cooperative has set a target of ₹4 crore as its net profit for this financial year as against ₹2.5 crore achieved last year.

Addressing the meeting, TRCMPU Administrative Committee Convenor N. Bhasurangan said TRCMPU would draw up plans to export Milma’s products from its Pathanamthitta dairy. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhasurangan also announced a slew of new measures, including more mobile veterinary units for cattle care in the four southern districts and the launch of seven new products.

The meeting congratulated the administrative committee on achieving a record sale of 13 lakh litre milk during the Onam season, besides obtaining a record net sale of ₹110 crore. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

TRCMPU Administrative Committee Members K.R. Mohanan Pillai and V.S. Padmakumar also addressed the gathering.

TRCMPU Managing Director D.S. Konda, presented the Budget, the accounts and the report. As many as 800 cooperative society representatives took part in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app