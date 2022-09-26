Training held for Kudumbashree community ambassadors

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 26, 2022 08:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thozhil Sabha district-level training for Kudumbashree community ambassadors and community facilitators under the umbrella of the Kudumbashree district mission and the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission was organised here recently. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the training. The Thozhil Sabha is an initiative to bring together job-seekers, entrepreneurs, skill trainers, and job providers on a common platform. These are held in grama panchayats by bringing together various departments with the objective of providing jobs according to qualifications. A maximum of 250 people will participate in a Thozhil Sabha. These will create awareness of various employment schemes of the government, give guidelines for job-seekers to find jobs suited to their qualifications and aptitude, and familiarise job-seekers with opportunities in knowledge-based employment sectors. Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission director P.S. Sreekala delivered the keynote address. Kudumbashree district mission coordinator B. Najeeb spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app