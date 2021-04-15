Train services to be regulated till April 24

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 April 2021 21:00 IST

Train services will be regulated on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 to expedite essential safety-related track maintenance works on the Wadakkanchery yard, under the Ernakulam Junction-Shoranur Junction section.

Train 02625 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Daily Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 will be regulated en route for one hour 20 minutes, a railway release said. Train 02639 MGR Chennai Central-Alappuzha Superfast Daily Special leaving MGR Chennai Central on April 15, 16, 22 and 23 will be short-terminated at Palakkad Junction. Train 02640 Alappuzha-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Daily Special scheduled to leave Alappuzha on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 will commence its service from Palakkad Junction.

Starting point shifted

Train 06307 Alappuzha-Kannur Daily Special scheduled to leave Alappuzha on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 will commence its service from Shoranur Junction instead of Alappuzha. Train 06308 Kannur-Alappuzha Daily Special leaving Kannur on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 will be short-terminated at Shoranur Junction.

Train 06306 Kannur-Ernakulam Junction Daily Special leaving Kannur on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 will be short-terminated at Shoranur Junction. Train 06791 Tirunelveli-Palakkad Junction Daily Special leaving Tirunelveli Junction on April 15, 16, 22 and 23 will be short-terminated in Thrissur.

Train 06792 Palakkad Junction-Tirunelveli Junction Daily Special scheduled to leave Palakkad Junction on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 will commence its service from Thrissur.

Train 06018 Ernakulam Junction-Shoranur Junction MEMU Special leaving Ernakulam Junction on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 will be short-terminated at Mulankunnathukavu, according to Railways.