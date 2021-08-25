Train service to restart

KANNUR

25 August 2021 23:42 IST

The Palakkad division of the Southern Railway has decided to operate unreserved daily express special trains from August 30.

Train No 06477 Kannur–Mangaluru Central daily unreserved express special train will leave Kannur at 7.40 a.m. from August 30 and reach Mangaluru Central at 10.55 a.m.

Likewise, train No. 06478 Mangaluru Central –Kannur daily unreserved express special train will leave Mangaluru Central at 5.05 p.m. and reach Kannur at 8.40 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The train services will continue until further advice, said an official release.