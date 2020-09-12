Tourist guides, houseboats to get financial aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 September 2020 20:14 IST

Moves to counter the ill-effects of the pandemic on the tourism sector

The State government has announced a one-time financial assistance of ₹10,000 to 328 tourist guides who are rendered jobless due to the pandemic and a on-time maintenance grant of ₹80,000 to ₹1.20 lakh to houseboats based on the number of rooms in them.

Relief will also be provided to the homestays, which have been moved from the commercial category to the residential category. This allows the facility some relief in the house tax amount to be remitted to the local bodies.

Announcing the decision after reviewing the tourism projects in Veli tourist village on Saturday, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said administrative sanction of ₹32,80,000 had been given to provide assistance to approved tourist guides at the regional, local, State and national levels.

Houseboats operating in the State with valid registration of Ports Department would be provided a maintenance grant. A sum of ₹10 crore would be required for disbursing the assistance to houseboats. As many as 1,000 entrepreneurs who had started homestays in the State would benefit from the government decision, Mr. Surendran said.

The tourist guides and houseboats should apply before November 30 to get the financial assistance. The financial aid was in addition to the ₹455-crore package announced for the industry.

As part of attracting tourists to the village, the Minister said a ₹3.60-crore tourist facilitation centre, a ₹9.98-crore convention centre, and ancillary facilities for ₹7.85 crore were being set up. A ₹9.50-crore art cafe and digital museum was being set up near the main park and an urban wetland park would be set up in 10 acres opposite to the tourist village, the Minister said.