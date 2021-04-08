Tourism on revival path in Kollam

DTPC boats cruising through Ashtamudi Lake, taking tourists to Munroe Thuruthu. C. Sureshkumar

KOLLAM

08 April 2021 22:59 IST

DTPC has come up with a handful of options for tourists

With a steady increase in bookings and footfall, the tourism sector in the district is seeing signs of recovery after an extended hiatus.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has come up with a handful of options for tourists visiting the district that also include day-long backwater packages.

“Boating collection during the last couple of months shows a higher revenue compared to pre-COVID-19 days. We are focussing on domestic tourism as of now and the response has been positive. Apart from the regular spots, the newly-opened destinations are also drawing a lot of visitors. In April-May we are expecting the numbers to go up,” says DTPC secretary M.R. Jayageetha.

She says the majority of the visitors are from the district itself and a lot of people now come in search of local tourism spots. “We consider it a favourable change for the sector.”

While boating trips to Munroe Thuruthu and Sambranikodi have the highest number of takers, the recently-opened Ashtamudi craft museum has also become a major attraction.

At present, the Tourism Department is operating houseboat trips to both the islands that starts at 11 a.m. A total of 20 persons can take the package to Munroe Thuruthu that also offers welcome drink, lunch, tea, and snacks.

“Canoe rides through Munroe island have more takers and now many people are opting for Sambranikodi too. With more people visiting the Ashtamudi craft museum these days, we are planning to introduce a package that also includes boating,” says Ms. Jayageetha.

Though the sector is observing the spike in COVID-19 cases with much apprehension, Ms Jayageetha says the department has been taking proper precautions.

“We are strictly following the protocol to ensure the safety of tourists. From boating to park entries, everything will be closely monitored, and all arrangements are in place to counter the threat of COVID-19,” she says.