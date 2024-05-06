Tourism entrepreneurs strike rich in upland areas of Kozhikode

May 06, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as the searing summer continues to hit the State with a rising number of sunburn cases and water scarcity, tourism entrepreneurs in the upland areas of Kozhikode district have witnessed a leap in their business with more and more domestic tourists coming in search of an affordable stay near hill stations. Owners of resorts and homestays are now cashing in with more attractive offers and packages for the tourists.

For over a month, social media influencers have also been part of the paid aggressive marketing campaigns for the entrepreneurs, who now experience stiff competition from the newer investors in the sector. The flow of domestic tourists is continuing to be high in hill stations such as Kakkadampoyil, Poovaranthodu Thusharagiri, Arippara, Vayalada and Kakkayam.

“The majority of the visitors are from our own State who come here for short vacations. As students are also on their summer vacation, many are seeking a naturally cool location with budget-friendly stay, homely food and entertainment options such as swimming pool and river bath,” says Dipin Babu, an employee at a homestay near Kakkadampoyil.

He says the rush in popular tourist spots like Ooty and Kodaikanal has also prompted many to pick affordable destinations in Kozhikode.

Homestay entrepreneurs near the Vayalada and Kakkadampoyil areas say the comfortable climate around hill stations continues to be the biggest attraction for domestic tourists when compared to other popular tourism destinations in the urban areas. According to them, the marketing strategy with homely food options and stay with the nature concepts has even started attracting tourists from States such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the villages.

Though local administrators are also in support of the promotion of farm tourism projects, many farmers are yet to see any hopeful change in the farm-stay business. George Jose, a facility owner in Thiruvambady, points out that there should be at least a district-level website to guide the interested visitors to the area. “Now, all are moving independently, which will not generate the expected business growth,” he adds.

A section of investors has expressed strong concern over the flourishing number of illegal constructions in the name of resort and homestays in popular locations such as Kakkadampoyil and Poovaranthode in Koodaranhi panchayat. Though there are over 100 resorts and homestays, many lack operational licences from the local administrators.

Koodaranhi grama panchayat authorities point out that they have already initiated action against some of the projects in the wake of public complaints citing illegal road constructions to the tourism sites. The renewal of the licence of some of the resorts has also been declined citing various violations, they add.

