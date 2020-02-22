Tourism dept. cultural fest begins today

KALPETTA

22 February 2020 01:07 IST

The 12 edition of the Utsavam, a cultural programme organised by the Kerala Tourism Department in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council, Wayanad, will be held at the Sulthan Bathery Town Square in the district at 6 p.m. from February 22 to February 28.

Preserving folk art

The seven-day programme is aimed at protecting and preserving the folk art forms of the State.

Various art forms such as Kothamuriyattam, Ottamthullal, Ninabali, Kalaripayattu, Poopada Thullal, Kanyarkali, Thirakali, Porattu Nadakam, Kalamezhuthum Pattum, Thirayum Poothanum, and Muttipayattu will be performed as a part of the programme, the organisers said in a release here.

