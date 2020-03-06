Total digital literacy drive soon

Thiruvananthapuram

06 March 2020 23:20 IST

Campaign seeks to equip citizens to make use of e-platforms

Kerala is all set to launch a massive total digital literacy campaign ensuring that the benefits of the State’s emergence as an inclusive knowledge-based society reaches down to the grassroots.

Powered by the Kerala State IT Mission and Kerala Literacy Mission, the campaign, ‘I am also digital’, will be based on the participatory model by roping in resource persons and instructors down to the civic ward level across the State. The programme aims at enabling citizens to enjoy the benefits of digital technology, including a spectrum of online services, and educate people about cybersecurity issues in the context of the spurt in cybercrimes.

The campaign seeks to create public awareness about e-governance and equip citizens to make use of various digital platforms through which a wide array of services are being delivered, said a press note quoting the IT Mission. Educating people on the increasing significance of social media and equipping them to be on guard against their misuse for mischievous purposes like spreading fake news will be part of the programme.

Training

The pilot project will be launched in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation soon, starting with the selection of 50 master trainees having sound basic knowledge of handling online IT tools.

Side by side, five instructors from each of the 100 wards of the city will be selected.

The master trainees will instruct the ward-level instructors, who, in turn, will carry out the mission in their respective locality. Master trainees will be selected for the campaign based on their knowledge of digital technology, Internet and its possibility, new media and cybersecurity, handling online financial services, use of online platforms on which the government services are being delivered online and use of Malayalam as a medium on computer and mobile handsets.

People from all walks of life, including government staff, college students and socially concerned individuals associated with organisations in the public domain, will be drafted into the campaign as trainees.