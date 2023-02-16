Top Kerala news developments today

February 16, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

A petition filed by defeated LDF independent candidate K.P. Mohammed Musthafa challenging the election of UDF candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram from the Perinthalmanna Assembly constituency is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

Special squad to probe the alleged public trial that reportedly abetted the unnatural death of tribesperson from Wayanad.

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate a rural exhibition today as part of the State LSG Day celebrations beginning Saturday at Thrithala.

Plantation Expo begins in Thiruvananthapuram today. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the four-day event at the Sooryakanthi exhibition grounds. Registered plantations in the State, cooperative societies, traders, distributors, and providers of goods and services are participating in the expo.

