November 13, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A petition filed by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the allegation of corruption in the implementation of the AI camera system is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The two suspected Communist Party of India (Maoist) activists who were arrested by the Special Operation Group of the Kerala Police five days ago will be produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Kalpetta today. Lok Ayukta to pronounce judgement today in the case relating to the alleged diversion of funds from the CM’s Disaster relief Fund. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 18 ministers are the accused in the case. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate state convention of Kerala Navodhana samithi in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister to inaugurate state conference of Kerala Fire Service Association in Thiruvananthapuram.

