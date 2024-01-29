January 29, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition seeks the leave of the Kerala Legislative Assembly for an adjournment debate on the death by suicide of a needy person in Kozhikode allegedly due to non-payment of social welfare pension dues. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate a Mahila Congress march to the Assembly to spotlight the government’s alleged failure to curb seller inflation, making it difficult for families to put food on the table. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet colleagues will answer questions on various pressing subjects in the House. Health Minister Veena George will reply to a calling attention motion on the pressing need to modernise State-funded hospitals. Forest Minister K. Saseendran will reply to a calling attention motion on mitigating human-wildlife conflict. A district court in Kozhikode will hear a plea seeking a ban on the documentary fiction Curry and Cyanide that draws significantly on the statements of witnesses in the sensational Koodathayi serial murders. The sole accused in the crimes, Jolly Joseph, has sought a ban on the web series on the premise that it would prejudice the trial and turn public opinion against her before justice runs its course. Kerala High Court will hear a plea on the petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Vandana Das, a house surgeon, during night duty allegedly by an alcohol-impaired outpatient at Kottarakara taluk hospital. The Kerala Wakaf Board will consider a petition to de-register properties donated by Ahammadiya Muslims. District Collector Kozhikode will hold a press conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT