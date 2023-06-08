June 08, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A division bench of the Kerala High Court is likely to consider an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge’s order banning the manufacture, transportation, sale, and use of non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above. A suo motu case relating to waste management in Kerala initiated in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire is likely to come up before the High Court today. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will present the Kairali Global Lifetime Achievement Award to eminent Indian-born Canadian epidemiologist Salim Yusuf at a ceremony today. The other recipients of the Kairali Research Awards instituted by the government include writer M. Leelavathi, scientist A Ajayaghosh and economist M.A. Oommen. German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann, and the Indian representative of KfW, the German agency that funded the Kochi Water Metro project, will travel in one of the nine ferries in operation, from the High Court terminal today. Representatives of hotels and restaurants and the Kozhikode Corporation authorities will meet today to discuss the disposal of non-biodegradable waste. The authorities had seized a private company’s vehicle carrying the waste from the hotels around a week ago saying it has no permission to dispose of waste.

Read more news from Kerala here.

