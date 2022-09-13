Top Kerala news developments today

The Thiruvananthapuram leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will conclude today at Kallambalam. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. The Thiruvananthapuram leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will conclude today at Kallambalam. Rahul Gandhi will meet leaders of the agitation against the K-Rail project. He will also interact with MGNREGS workers and address a public meeting at Kallambalam.

2. Government doctors in Kerala are to go on token strike today to protest the delay in rectifying anomalies in salary structure and ensuring time-bound higher grades, among other things. The striking doctors will stage a demonstration in front of the Directorate of Health Services office in Thiruvananthapuram and district offices across the state.