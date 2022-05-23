Top Kerala news developments today

The High Court will hear the anticipatory bail plea of absconding actor-producer Vijay Babu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 23, 2022

1. A trial court in Kollam will pass judgement on a regional transport officer, Kiran, who has been accused of the dowry-related death of his wife, Vismaya. The prosecution case is that Kiran had repeatedly brutalised Vismaya to extract more dowry from her family, ultimately driving her to commit suicide.

2. Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former legislator P. C. George will move the High Court for anticipatory bail in a hate speech case registered against him at Venmony in Kochi. The police had moved firmly for his arrest, and they suspected that Mr. George had absconded. Law enforcers had raided his house at Irattupettah on Sunday. A magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram will consider a State plea to cancel the anticipatory bail extended to Mr. George in a similar hate speech case registered at Fort police station.

3. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has sought the custody of 20 persons accused of moving a massive consignment of heroin valued at ₹1,500 crore via boat from Pakistan to India. A joint raid by the Indian Coast Guard and DRI had intercepted the contraband off Kochi last week.

4. The Thottathil. B. Radhakrishnan commission appointed by the Supreme Court will hold the first sitting of an enquiry to identify those responsible for constructing the now-demolished high rise apartment complexes at Maradu in Kochi. The apex court had ordered demolition after it found that the flats were built on ecologically fragile wetlands in blatant violation of coastal regulation zone norms.

5. The High Court will hear the anticipatory bail plea of absconding actor-producer Vijay Babu accused of raping a fledgeling actress. The police have moved for extradition from Georgia, where they believe he is hiding.

6. APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will present its annual budget at a special meeting of its board of governors.

7. As many as 40 passengers were injured in an accident involving two buses in Kozhikode. They were being treated in the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

8. Public Works Department Minister P. A. Muhammad Riyaz will inaugurate the newly constructed bridge over the Chaliyar River at Elamaram Kadavu in Kozhikode. The ₹35 crore overpass will drastically reduce travel time between Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

9. Minister for Ports Ahmed Devarkovil, will hand over newly built houses to 20 homeless families at Panamaram in Wayanad.

