Top Kerala News developments today

A contestant at the mango eating competition organised by the Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society in Kozhikode. File | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

May 01, 2022 10:01 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 1, Sunday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Former MLA P.C. George was taken into custody for hate speech. Police reach his house at Eerattupetta in the early hours and take him into custody before escorting him to TVM under tight security. He is likely to be arrested. BJP backs Mr. George, protests move to arrest him. 2) Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to inaugurate Nava Oli Jyothir celebrations at Santhigiri Ashram. Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga to be the chief guest. 3) Mango eating competition as part of 27th Mango Fest organised by Calicut Agri Horticultural Society at Kozhikode. Read more news from Kerala here.