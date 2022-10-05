Top Kerala News developments today

Children being initiated into the world of words during a Vidyarambham ceremony in 2021. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Vidyarambham ritual signifying the initiation of children into the world of letters will be held at various temples and cultural centres across Kerala today. Shashi Tharoor to campaign for votes in the AICC presidential election. He will reach out to KPCC members today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in Norway on the first leg of his European trip. He is scheduled to hold discussions with the Norwegian fisheries minister today. Ministers P. Rajeeve and V. Abdurehiman are accompanying him. The delegation is also scheduled to hold talks with representatives of trade promotion organisations in Norway. The tiger that had struck terror in Munnar finally fell into a trap laid by the Forest dept early morning today. Over 100 foresters had been on the trail of the tiger after it killed or injured more than 10 cows over the last few days. Indian Union Muslim League Kerala State council will meet today at Kozhikode to approve the amendments proposed to the party constitution. A five-member disciplinary committee and a 21-member State secretariat will be formed and party committees will have a four-year tenure. The meeting is also likely to discuss the party stand on the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India. Minister for Local Self-Governments MB Rajesh to give away award in memory of late journalist N. Rajesh to author and investigative journalist Josy Joseph today in Kozhikode. Clash between migrant workers ends up in the murder of an Assam native in Koyilandy in Kozhikode district. Police step up security in the beach area where the 26-year old man was strangulated during the clash. Read more news from Kerala here

