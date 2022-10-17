Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 17, Monday

File picture of All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT Nearly 300 KPCC members will cast their votes for the election to the post of AICC president today in Thiruvananthapuram. Two booths have been set up at the Indira Bhavan. The polling will start at 10 a.m. Pradesh Returning officers G. Parameshwara and V. K. Arivuazhagan will monitor the poll process. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a suo moto case against the flash hartal called by the Popular Front of India recently following the NIA raids on its offices. The court had asked PFI state unit to deposit ₹5.20 crore towards the damages caused by its supporters during the hartal. The postmortem of the nine-year-old tiger found drowned within the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) will be carried out today. The animal which had struck terror in Munnar after it strayed into human habitat, was later captured and released into the forest. A regional workshop for resource persons will begin in Kozhikode today, ahead of curriculum revision and popular debate on the proposals by curriculum framework groups. Drug addict son attacks parents with knife over being denied money to secure synthetic drugs. Both admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Kozhikode police nab absconding 'sorcerer' Mohammed Shafi of Kasaragod who duped a madrasa teacher at Payyoli and decamped with his gold ornaments and money. The Vizhinjam protesters will stage a road blockade at select points along the coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram today, defying the ban order issued by the district administration. Activist Daya Bai is likely to decide today on whether to continue her hunger strike. She had launched the stir in Thiruvananthapuram on October 2 seeking solutions to the woes of endosulfan victims. Ministers who met her on Sunday had promised her that her demands would be met. Read more news from Kerala here

