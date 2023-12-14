December 14, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala High Court will consider petitions filed by former Finance Minister Thomas Issac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the ED summons issued in connection with the floating of Masala bond by KIIFB. The Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram in association with the Russian Atomic Corporation Atomstroy Export is organising a meeting to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) and 35th anniversary of signing the agreement between India and Russia on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy. T.K.A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Ivan Ivanisov, Head of the Russian Specialists’ Group(first and second units, KKNPP), K R. Jyothilal, Addl Chief Secretary to the Government of Kerala and Yuri Lysenko, Representative of Russian Atomic Corporation will participate. The newly constituted 80-member special team continues combing operations to capture the elusive tiger in Wayanad that is suspected to have killed a farmer at Koodallur in the district a few days ago. The Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner is expected to hand over a report to the DGP today on the protest by SFI activists against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the damage caused to his vehicle. Nava Kerala Sadas in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts today. Kaduthuruthy, Vaikom, Aroor and Cherthala constituencies to be covered. Director Board meeting of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. today to take a call on among others, funding to roll out KSRTC’s e buses in Kochi.

