October 14, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate Khelo India Asmita Women’s kick boxing league championship at Jimmy George indoor stadium, Thiruvananthapuram today. The Vizhinjam International seaport project will mark a milestone on Sunday with the Government and the LDF pulling out all the stops to accord a reception to the first vessel that called at the port. The procession carrying the Navaratri idols from Kanyakumary will reach Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The three idols of Saraswathy Devi, Kumaraswamy and Munnoottinanga will be installed at the Navaratri mandapam at East Fort, Aryasala temple and Chenthitta Devi temple respectively for 12 days. Second day of dance festival at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Vellar, Thiruvananthapuram. Performces by Ranju Ramachandran (Kathak), Nidhi Dongre and team (Contemporary dance) and Aliyans dance crew (modern dance).

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT