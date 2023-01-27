Top Kerala News developments today

January 27, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Jan 27, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition seeking a directive to the government not to regularise temporary and contract employees in various Government undertakings. The High Court will consider a suo motu case against killing of street dogs. Author and activist Arundhati Roy in conversation with journalist Venkitesh Ramakrishnan at Sacred Heart College, Thevara in Kochi today. Missing postal ballots: Perinthalmanna Police register the case under sections 134, and 136 of the People’s Representation Act and begin investigation. Transport Minister Antony Raju to flag in KSRTC buses from the Goshree islands into Kochi city. Muslim Youth League workers to protest in front of District Police Chief’s office in Kozhikode alleging attack on their cadre. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

