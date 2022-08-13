Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Saturday, August 13, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
August 13, 2022 10:31 IST

Minister for Ports and State president of Indian National League (Kasim Irrikkur faction), Ahammad Devarkovil. File photo

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. A day-long workshop on startup funding organised by the Kerala Startup Mission will take place at Kochi today. CEO, KSUM Anoop Ambika and a slew of angel investors and high net worth individuals are expected to attend the event.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate State conference of Sambava Mahasabha on virtual platform.

3. The State committee of Indian National League (INL) of the Kasim Irrikkur faction will meet in Kozhikode. Minister for Ports, Ahammad Devarkovil, who is also its State president, will take part in the meeting.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate birth anniversary celebrations of Dr.Shahal Hassan Musaliar at the TKM College, Kollam.

5. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a meeting of fishworkers at the Kollam beach today evening.

6. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate multi-disciplinary centres at the National Institute of Technology Calicut. He will also lay the foundation stone for an International Hall of Residence and open an international seminar on the theme of “Internationalisation of Higher Education in the light of NEP 2020”.

