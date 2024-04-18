April 18, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address a UDF election rally in Palakkad today. UDF’s Palakkad, Alathur and Ponnani candidates to join Mr. Gandhi at the rally.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in Kannur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to meet the press in Malappuram today.

Face to face with CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam at the Calicut Press Club today.

Authorities are preparing for culling of birds in parts of Alappuzha district following confirmation of avian influenza (H5N1) in the Edathua and Cheruthana panchayats. All farm birds within a one-km radius of the affected area will be culled.

IMD forecasts summer rains across Kerala for four days. A yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall issued for Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad districts tomorrow.

Full-fledged flight operation between the UAE and Kerala is yet to be restored after the Arab peninsula witnessed unseasonal extreme heavy rains. An Air Arabia flight to Thiruvananthapuram from Sharjah was cancelled while the majority of the operational services were delayed by hours.

