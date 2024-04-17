  • Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will attend various programmes in Wayanad district today as a part of the election campaign of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi MP.
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing election rallies in Kasaragod and Kannur today.
  • CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to attend a campaign event for KK Shailaja, LDF candidate from Vadakara, today evening.
  • Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address election rallies at Pattambi, Mannarkad and Palakkad in the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency.
  • The first double-decker train in Kerala is set to commence operation soon. The trial run of the Coimbatore- Bengaluru double-decker Uday express, now extended to Palakkad, will take place today on Pollachi-Coimbatore stretch.
  • Home voting for differently abled and senior citizens begins in Kozhikode district today. This special service is to be made available for around 15,000 voters in four days.