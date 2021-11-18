T.N. students to be included in Plus One allotment

Thiruvananthapuram

18 November 2021 20:31 IST

Students who were promoted from class X in Tamil Nadu will be given an opportunity to be included in Plus One allotment in the State, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The General Education Department decision has come as a relief for the students who were waiting to take part in the Plus One allotment process.

The Tamil Nadu Government had decided against conducting the class X public examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. All students were given class X pass certificates without specifying marks or grades.

However, in Kerala, the rank list for Plus One higher secondary admission is prepared on the basis of grade/marks secured in the class X public examinations. As a result, students who had passed class X from Tamil Nadu could not be considered for Plus One admission.

After the students approached Mr. Sivankutty with a plea that they be considered for the admission, he had directed the Director of General Education to examine the matter. Following this, the Government decided to include the students and issued an order in this regard.