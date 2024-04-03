Tiger that fell into well rescued in Wayanad

April 03, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

A female tiger that fell into an open well at Eucaly Kavala near Meenangadi was rescued after a three-hour operation on Wednesday. The tiger, aged around two years, fell into the 10-ft-deep well of Saseendran of Kakkanatil on Tuesday night. Officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division rescued it with a net. Later, the predator was shifted to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Sulthan Bathery. The animal was probably chasing some lower mammals like hares and might have accidentally fallen into the well, Chethalayath forest range officer Abdul Samad said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.