ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger that fell into well rescued in Wayanad

April 03, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger that was rescued from a private well at Eucaly Kavala  under the South Wayanad forest division on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

A female tiger that fell into an open well at Eucaly Kavala near Meenangadi was rescued after a three-hour operation on Wednesday. The tiger, aged around two years, fell into the 10-ft-deep well of  Saseendran of Kakkanatil on Tuesday night. Officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division rescued it with a net. Later, the predator was shifted to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Sulthan Bathery. The animal was probably chasing some lower mammals like hares and might have accidentally fallen into the well, Chethalayath forest range officer Abdul Samad said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US