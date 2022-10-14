Tiger on the prowl attacks more cattle in Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

Panic gripped residents of Cheeral under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary after two more cows of two dairy farmers were attacked by what is believed to be a tiger on the prowl in the early hours of Friday.

The wild cat reportedly attacked as many as nine heads of cattle in 19 days, of which six cows died.

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Cheeral village on Saturday in the light of the scare triggered by the reported presence of the tiger.

Moreover, a few residents claimed to have spotted a tiger on Thursday evening while returning home after procuring provisions.

Though a team of forest personnel and veterinarians searched human habitats at Cheeral on the day, they could not trace the animal. As many as 30 staffers, including members of the rapid response team, were part of the operation.

“We are planning to intensify combing operations on Saturday after erecting a tree house to monitor the movement of the predator,” warden Abdul Azeez told The Hindu.

A meeting of senior forest and revenue officials and people’s representatives chaired by Ms. Geetha directed estate owners to clear undergrowth on tea and coffee estates in the wake of recurring tiger attacks reported in the district.

It was noticed that the rampant growth of undergrowth in several estates in Krishnagiri and Sulthan Bathery villages provided a safe haven for wildlife, especially big cats, the Collector said and added that the movement of tigers from its habitats to estates also triggered panic among local residents.

More surveillance cameras will be installed on the fringes of the forest in the Meppadi forest range under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

Three cages and 24 surveillance cameras had been installed in the Cheeral area and one cage and sufficient numbers of surveillance cameras at Krishnagiri to watch the movement of tigers on the prowl and capture them, she added.

Dairy farmers living on forest fringes should be alert and adopt security measures against wildlife attacks, Ms. Geetha said. She also asked them to consider insuring domestic animals for legal protection from wild animal attacks.