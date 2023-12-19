ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger captured in Wayanad brought to Puthur zoological park in Thrissur

December 19, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Thrissur

Tiger was brought to Puthur in a special vehicle of Kerala Forest department. It was then shifted to isolation ward

The Hindu Bureau

The tiger that was captured at Koodallur in Wayanad district on December 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A tiger that was trapped by the Kerala Forest department at Koodallur in Wayanad district was brought to the Thrissur Zoological Park at Puthur on December 19 (Tuesday).

The tiger was trapped on December 18 after it was suspected to have killed a dairy farmer at Koodallur on December 9.

The animal was brought to Puthur in a special vehicle of the Forest department. It was shifted to the isolation ward by 8.20 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Facial injuries

“Expert treatment and special care will be ensured for the tiger. It has deep facial injuries. A team of doctors from a veterinary college led by Dr. Shyam K. Venu and the doctor at the zoological park are examining it. If needed, the animal will be sedated to provide the treatment,” said R. Keerthi, director of the zoological park.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US