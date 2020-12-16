Thrissur unfurls red carpet for the Left

Thrissur

Clear majority in three-tier institutions, upper hand in municipalities, tight race in Corporation

Repeating the trend of the 2015 local body elections, Thrissur swayed towards the Left this time too. When the LDF won a clear majority in three-tier institutions, it earned an upper hand in municipalities. However, it was a photo finish in Thrissur Corporation.

Of the total 86 grama panchayats, LDF won 64. The UDF secured victory in 20 panchayats.

No absolute majority

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party has the maximum number of seats in the Avinissery gram panchayat, the lone panchayat that it won in 2015, the party does not have an absolute majority this time. It won six out of the 14 seats. While the LDF won five seats, the UDF secured three.

The LDF secured an impressive victory in 13 of the 16 block panchayats while the UDF could win only three. The district panchayat too turned red as the LDF won 24 of the 29 divisions. Puthur, Koratty, Mala, Kadappuram, and Adattu are the district panchayat divisions that stood with the UDF. Five of the seven municipalities stood with the Left this time. The UDF won only in the Chalakudy and Irinjalakuda municipalities.

However, there is no clear majority for any front in the Thrisur Corporation. While the LDF got 24 seats, the UDF had 23. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won six seats. One seat was secured by the UDF rebel candidate.

In the 2015 elections, The LDF bagged victory in 66 of the 86 grama panchayats. While the UDF had 19, the NDA bagged one.