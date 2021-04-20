Thrissur Pooram to be limited to rituals due to COVID-19

Thrissur

20 April 2021 20:25 IST

Symbolic sample fireworks to be set off on Wednesday

For the second consecutive year, Thrissur Pooram will be limited to rituals in view of the COVID-19 scenario. The participating devaswoms have agreed to the State government decision to avoid celebrations considering the gravity of the pandemic.

The decision to conduct the Pooram with minimum rituals and without the public was taken at a meeting held by the Chief Secretary on Monday. A meeting convened by the District Collector here on Tuesday chalked out plans regarding the number of organisers to be permitted at the venue, parade elephants and the rituals and percussion ensembles.

Only organisers of the Pooram, mahouts, percussion artistes and media persons will be allowed to enter the venue. Each Pooram contingent can have a maximum of 50 people. (There are 10 participating temples in the festival). Pooram Vilambaram ritual too can be attended by a maximum of 50 people.

Entry passes

Entry to the venue will be regulated with passes. Vaccine certificates or COVID negative certificates are must for entry. People will be allowed to enter the Swaraj Road through only eight roads — M.G. Road, Shoranur Road, Bini Junction, Palace Road, College Road, High Road, M.O. Road and Kuruppam Road.

Swaraj Round and Thekkinkadu maidan will be under police control on April 23 and 24, and vehicular traffic will be restricted on Swaraj Round on these days. Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at the venue and the rituals will be held under strict monitoring of six deputy collectors.

People residing in apartments in the city are requested to venture out only in case of emergencies on the Pooram days. Apart from medical stores, shops and other business establishments will remain closed on these days. Traffic restriction will be put in place in the city on April 23 and 24. Parking will be banned in Swaraj Round and Thekkinkadu maidan.

Elephant procession

The Pooram rituals of Thiruvambadi Devaswom will be held with just one elephant. Processions and percussion ensembles will be limited to rituals. Eight other participating temples (Cheru Poorams) too will be conducted with just one elephant each. However, Paramekkavu Devaswom will parade 15 elephants. Elanjithara melam, madathil varavu and symbolic kudamatram also will be held, whereas exhibition of elephant accoutrements has been cancelled.

The main fireworks will be displayed under control and the public will not be allowed to enter the venue. Sample fireworks on Wednesday will be held symbolically with just one kuzhi minnal by both Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms.