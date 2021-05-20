Thrissur gets its first woman minister

THRISSUR

20 May 2021 20:32 IST

R. Bindu is also the first woman MLA from Irinjalakuda constituency

Though there have been ministers and even chief ministers hailing from Thrissur earlier, this is the first time that the district is getting a woman minister.

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education in the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, who was elected from Irinjalakuda constituency, is the first woman minister from the district. Wife of CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan, Ms. Bindu was the first woman mayor of the Thrissur Corporation. She is also the first woman MLA from Irinjalakuda constituency.

Ms. Bindu was vice principal and head of the department of English at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. She holds a doctorate in English literature.

Advertising

Advertising

Born in a Communist family, she entered politics through the Students’ Federation of India. She is a central executive committee member of the All India Democratic Women’s Association and a member of the State Higher Education Council.