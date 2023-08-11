Thrissur boys win President’s awards for bravery 

August 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Thrissur

Two boys of Thrissur district, who rescued others from drowning, will be honoured with President’s bravery awards-2022 on Independence Day. Neeraj K. Nityanand, a Class VII student from Parappukkara, has won the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Pathak while Adhin Prince, Student of Good Shepherd’s Central School, Mullassery, has won the Jeevan Raksha Pathak.

Neeraj, son of K.U. Nityanand, rescued 10-year-old Gopalakrishnan, his playmate, from drowning in June 2022. Gopalakrishnan fell into Menamkulam, Pongothra, while riding his cycle. Neeraj and his friends were playing near the pond. Neeraj jumped into the pond and rescued the drowning Gopalakrishnan. Neeraj is a student of Government High School, Nandikkara.

Adhin, son of Prince Kuthur of Mullassery, rescued Irfan, a Class X student, who was drowning in Mulanchery pond in Mullassery in January, 2022. Irfan, who went to swim with four of his friends, was trapped in the weed-filled pond. Adhin, who was returning home, found Irfan drowning and rescued him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT