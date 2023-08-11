ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur boys win President’s awards for bravery 

August 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Thrissur

Two boys of Thrissur district, who rescued others from drowning, will be honoured with President’s bravery awards-2022 on Independence Day

The Hindu Bureau

Neeraj K. Nityananda who won the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Pathak | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two boys of Thrissur district, who rescued others from drowning, will be honoured with President’s bravery awards-2022 on Independence Day. Neeraj K. Nityanand, a Class VII student from Parappukkara, has won the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Pathak while Adhin Prince, Student of Good Shepherd’s Central School, Mullassery, has won the Jeevan Raksha Pathak.

Neeraj, son of K.U. Nityanand, rescued 10-year-old Gopalakrishnan, his playmate, from drowning in June 2022. Gopalakrishnan fell into Menamkulam, Pongothra, while riding his cycle. Neeraj and his friends were playing near the pond. Neeraj jumped into the pond and rescued the drowning Gopalakrishnan. Neeraj is a student of Government High School, Nandikkara.

Adhin, son of Prince Kuthur of Mullassery, rescued Irfan, a Class X student, who was drowning in Mulanchery pond in Mullassery in January, 2022. Irfan, who went to swim with four of his friends, was trapped in the weed-filled pond. Adhin, who was returning home, found Irfan drowning and rescued him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Thrissur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US