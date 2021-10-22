Three KTU students bag placements in U.S. company Virtusa

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 October 2021 20:23 IST

Three students of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have bagged lucrative offers in an international placement drive. The placement, organised for the 2022 BTech batch, was the second such drive by U.S.-headquartered information technology company Virtusa.

The firm had last year recruited students in KTU’s first-ever international recruitment programme.

Following a series of evaluations, Ria Fily Mathew of the Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science, Swati Suresh Nair of the TKM College of Engineering and Emil George of the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering have been selected this time.

According to an official release, they will work from home for the first nine months of their induction during which they will be offered a CTC (cost to company) of ₹5 lakh per annum. They are expected to later relocate to the U.S. when their salary will hike to $45,000 (approximately ₹33 lakh) per annum.