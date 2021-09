Kozhikode

17 September 2021 00:38 IST

The Elathur police have arrested three youths on the charge of raping a 15-year-old girl whom they had known through social media. The suspects, Ashin, 21, Jithin, 25, and Ajay, 21, charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

