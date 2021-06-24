Three girls drown in Kadalundipuzha

MALAPPURAM

24 June 2021 21:08 IST

Three girls drowned in Kadalundipuzha at Kadambode, Panthallur, near Pandikkad on Thursday afternoon. One girl was rescued.

Fatima Fida, 12, daughter of Abdul Rahman from Panthallur; Fatima Ifrat, 18, daughter of Husain from Panthallur, and Fasmiya Sherin, 15, daughter of Anvar from Valluvangad, drowned while bathing in the river.

Fatima Hiba, 15, daughter of Abdul Rahman from Panthallur, was rescued.

