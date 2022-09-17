Three arrested in robbery case

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 17, 2022 20:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nemom police have arrested three people for allegedly robbing an auto-rickshaw driver after manhandling him a week ago.

The police identified the accused as Sudheesh, 27, of Attukal, Arshad, 27, of Ponnumangalam, Febin, 23, of Puliyarakonam. They were arrested for the alleged abduction and attack on Balaramapuram native Vishnu on September 11.

A five-member gang, including the three persons who have been arrested, hailed Vishnu’s auto-rickshaw for a ride to a house at Karakkamandapam. After reaching the destination, they manhandled him and robbed his belongings including a gold chain, a purse containing cash, and a mobile phone before chasing him away.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the two other gang members, Abhinand and Anitha, were arrested by the Karamana police in a mobile phone theft case a few days ago. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app