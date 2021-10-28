Thottappally harbour to be upgraded to global standards

ALAPPUZHA

28 October 2021 19:20 IST

‘₹112-cr. for new breakwater on north, longer structure on south’

The State Government is planning to upgrade the Thottappally fishing harbour on a par with international standards, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

Replying to a submission by Ambalappuzha MLA H. Salam in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Cherian said the department was preparing an estimate of ₹112 crore for constructing a 436-m breakwater on the northern side and increasing the length of the breakwater on the southern side, among other works.

The first phase of the harbour was completed in 2011. However, the harbour remains almost dysfunctional due to heavy silting in the harbour basin, which makes navigation an arduous task. The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, which conducted a study, recommended increasing the length of the breakwater on the southern side and construction of a new breakwater on the northern side to prevent the accumulation of silt.

Dredging rights

As part of the second phase of the development of the harbour, the Government had sanctioned ₹13.38 crore under the Ockhi package for repairing the sunken portion of the breakwater on the southern side and increasing its length. Besides, the Indian Rare Earths has been given permission to dredge the basin and separate minerals from the sand.

Mr. Cherian said the development of the harbour was a priority for the Government. He said that it was important to prevent siltation of the basin before going ahead with big projects at the harbour.

Big project

“As recommended by the CWPRS, work has been launched to increase the length of the breakwater on the southern side. The 436- m new breakwater on the northern side will be constructed 300 m from the existing groyne there. Once the works are over and the breakwaters succeed in preventing siltation, the Government will contemplate implementing a big project with the aim of upgrading the Thottappally harbour on a par with international standards,” Mr. Cherian said.