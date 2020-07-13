Thiruvananthapuram region tops in CBSE Class 12 results

Thiruvananthapuram

13 July 2020 23:48 IST

Region registers 97.67% pass

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has maintained its dominance in the CBSE Class 12 examinations by registering a pass percentage of 97.67.

The Bengaluru region is in the second position with a pass percentage of 97.05. The overall pass percentage is 88.78. The pass percentage for the Thiruvananthapuram region (which comprises Kerala and Lakshadweep). The results were declared by the CBSE on Monday.

As many as 35,368 students appeared for the class 12 examinations from the region, of whom 34,545 (16,862 boys and 17,683 girls) passed. While Kerala had a pass percentage of 97.67%, Lakshadweep, from where nine students sat for the examinations, registered 100% results.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the region registered 100% pass this year too, while Kendriya Vidyalaya institutions had a pass percentage of 99.35, a slight dip from 99.87% last year.

As many as 314 children with special needs sat for the examinations. Of them, 307 passed, a pass percentage of 97.77. Seven had more than 95% marks and 33 had more than 90%.

The class 12 examinations were disrupted owing to COVID-19. The pending examinations could not be held. The CBSE finalised an assessment criteria as per which students who had completed all exams would be evaluated based on their performance in the exams. In the case of students who appeared in more than three exams, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects would be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.