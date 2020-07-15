Thiruvananthapuram region on top in CBSE class 10 results

Thiruvananthapuram

15 July 2020 20:00 IST

Region registers pass percentage of 99.28

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) continued its stellar run in the CBSE class 10 examinations by registering a pass percentage of 99.28, the highest in the country. The results were declared by the CBSE on Wednesday.

The region’s pass percentage was only slightly less than that of last year’s — 99.85. It was, however, more than the overall pass percentage this year — 91.46. The Chennai region was in second position with a pass percentage of 98.95.

In the Thiruvananthapuram region (comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep), 70,992 students (35,475 boys and 35,517 girls) appeared for the class 10 examinations from 1,310 schools in 235 centres. Of them, 70,483 passed, with the pass percentage for boys being 98.99 and that for girls, 99.58.

Navodaya, KV results

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the region failed to register 100% results this year. Their pass percentage dipped to 99.91, just after Delhi West which had 100% results. Though Kendriya Vidyalaya institutions also saw the pass percentage dip to 99.82 (tying with Chennai) from 99.98 last year, it was still more than that in other regions.

While CBSE schools run by the government improved their performance from 95.69% to 97.09%, in the case of independent schools, the region was ranked after Chennai with 99.26%.

Of the 528 children with special needs who sat for the exam, 523 passed – a pass percentage of 99.05, the highest. Twenty-three students had more than 90% marks, and six had more than 95%.

In Lakshadweep

In the region, Kerala registered a pass percentage of 99.3, while Lakshadweep had 95.09.

As in the case of class 12 students, the students who appeared for the class 10 exams have been evaluated according to an assessment scheme owing to disruption in examinations caused owing to the pandemic.