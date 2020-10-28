Theodosius to be new Mar Thoma Metropolitan

PATHANAMTHITTA

28 October 2020 18:49 IST

The Suffragan Metropolitan is currently the Diocesan Bishop of Ranni-Nilakkal and Mumbai

Suffragan Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Theodosius will take charge as the 22nd Mar Thoma Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church on November 14.

A decision to install the Suffragan Metropolitan, who currently holds charge of the church, as the Mar Thoma Metropolitan was made during a meeting of the episcopal synod on Tuesday evening. The meeting also decided to conduct the installation ceremony at the church headquarters in Thiruvalla during a service at 8 a.m on November 14.

It will be followed by a meeting to felicitate the newly appointed Metropolitan, to be attended by eminent personalities including community and political leaders. An official statement said the entire programme would be organised in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines of the government.

Having ordained as a Kaseesa in February 1973, he was consecrated as Episcopa on December 9, 1989. He was given the tittle Suffragan Metropolitan during a service officiated by the previous metropolitan Joseph Mar Thoma on July 12, this year.