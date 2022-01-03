Thangal disowns Samastha resolution against Communism

MALAPPURAM

03 January 2022 21:56 IST

It was presented without my knowledge and permission, he says

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (SKJU) president Sayed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal has distanced himself from the Samastha resolution against the Communist movement and its ideologies.

In a statement published on the Samastha-backed newspaper Suprabhatham website on Monday, Mr. Thangal expressed his displeasure at publicising his picture with the resolution against Communist ideologies.

A mega golden jubilee meeting of the SKJU’s Malappuram district wing here on Sunday had passed a resolution calling upon the Muslim community to exercise utmost vigil against Communist thoughts and movements in Kerala. The resolution had cautioned the community against planned attempts to instil agnosticism and atheism into the minds of the faithful. Indirectly, the resolution highlighted that it was dangerous to support and align with the Communists.

Mr. Thangal not only distanced himself from the resolution, but also said that it was moved at the conference without his knowledge and permission.