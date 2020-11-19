Test positivity rate falls to 8.54%

Thiruvananthapuram

19 November 2020 23:37 IST

State reports 5,722 new cases from 67,017 samples

Kerala registered 5,722 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday when 67,017 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, to show a significant dip in test positivity at 8.54%.

The State for the 12th consecutive day recorded more recoveries than new cases with 6,860 people under treatment leaving hospitals.

The active case pool in the State, which has been on a steady decline for the past several days, went down further to 68,229 on Thursday. The cumulative case burden of the State rose to 5,45,641 cases, whereas the cumulative recoveries went up to 4,75,320 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health Department recorded 26 more deaths in the State on Thursday, which were classified under COVID deaths. With this, the official cumulative toll of the State now stands at 1,969 deaths.

Of the active cases , 864 COVID patients are critically ill and being treated in ICUs in various hospitals.

Among districts, Malappuram topped the chart with 862 cases, Thrissur 631, Kozhikode 575, Alappuzha 527, Palakkad 496, Thiruvananthapuram 456, Ernakulam 423, Kottayam 342, Kollam 338, Kannur 337, Idukki 276, Pathanamthitta 200, Kasaragod 145, and Wayanad 114 cases.